Kim Kardashian clarifies removal of Meghan, Harry photos

Socialite Kim Kardashian has responded to the uproar surrounding the removal of photos featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Instagram posts documenting Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration.

Speaking on her sister’s podcast, Khloé in Wonderland, Kim Kardashian highlighted her family’s bond with Markle and stated that the removal of the images was intended to honour Remembrance Day rather than court controversy.

Kardashian explained that the photographs were taken down out of respect for Remembrance Day—the annual November holiday honouring military veterans who died in service—an occasion in which the British royals regularly participate.

Jenner’s party took place the evening before the Duke and Duchess travelled to London for the yearly service at the Cenotaph. Kim Kardashian expressed annoyance at how the situation was perceived online, referring to the decision as “innocent” and strictly a matter of timing and respect.

Meghan and Harry have long been under tremendous scrutiny. The world watched as a Hollywood actress and a “party-boy” royal became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex just two years after meeting on a blind date in 2016.

While their love story became a global sensation, the couple faced intense media backlash, eventually leading them to step back from their royal duties. They have since relocated to California to focus on their family and various professional projects.