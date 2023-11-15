Kim Kardashian claims her late father contacted her

American reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian claimed that her deceased father Robert Kardashian reached out to her through a medium.

Kim Kardashian, who was just a 22-year-old when her father passed away in 2003, said that he visited her through the help of a medium.

She shared that her dad had a chip on his tooth, and she would always tell him to get bonding and fix it. “He’d just laugh and say, ‘Kimberly, no one sees it. It’s fine,'” the second-eldest of the Kardashian clan recalled.

The socialite added that when at the reading, she had a chipped tooth herself, a medium told her, “Your dad is laughing at your tooth,” and she was sure that it was her dad. “It was nothing that was on the show. It was nothing that I had ever said out loud. Those kinds of things just make me smile inside,” she said.

Further recalling one of the last conversations with her father, Kardashian mentioned that her dad told her, “I know you’re going to be okay, but just take care of your siblings for me. Just make sure you take care of them.”

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time the SKIMS founder has revealed messages from beyond the grave. Back in 2020, she said that her youngest child Psalm West is her dad’s reincarnation. Kardashian had told a foreign publication that a blind woman was a medium and came up to her in Bali to tell her that she was going to have another son who would be her father reincarnated.

For the unversed, attorney and businessman Robert Kardashian breathed his last in September 2003, two months after being diagnosed with oesophagal cancer. He was survived by his four kids, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob.

