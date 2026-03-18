Kim Kardashian debuts blonde wig on Netflix comedy set

Kim Kardashian is turning heads once again, this time with a dramatic transformation that has fans doing a double take.

The reality star and entrepreneur was recently spotted on the set of her upcoming Netflix comedy The Fifth Wheel, sporting a striking blonde wig that made her nearly unrecognizable. The shoulder-length hairstyle, parted to the side, drew instant comparisons to Nicole Kidman, who is well known for her ever-changing wig looks on and off the red carpet.

Kardashian paired the bold new ‘do with an all-white ensemble, wearing a low-cut mini dress with a pleated skirt and a tailored blazer that accentuated her waist. She completed the look with a black polka-dot scarf tied at the neck and pointed heels, blending classic glamour with her signature edge.

The shoot also saw Kardashian working alongside her co-star Fortune Feimster, as filming continues for the highly anticipated project. Directed by Eva Longoria, The Fifth Wheel follows a group of high school friends who reunite for a weekend trip to Las Vegas.

“’When a hot outsider (Kardashian) crashes the weekend, they’re forced to face their messy lives, bad decisions and unraveling friendships,” the official synopsis reads.

The movie also stars comedians Will Ferrell, Jack Whitehall, Casey Wilson, Nikki Glaser and Brenda Song.