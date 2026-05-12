A person, Ivan Cantu, charged Kim Kardashian with allegedly ridiculing his reputation over her previously shared post. The court awarded the fashion mogul $167,000 in attorney’s fees.

A person known as Ivan Cantu took Kim Kardashian to court in 2025. He was accused of emotional distress as Kardashian publicly ruined his reputation over a previously shared social media post.

Cantu alleged that Kardashian’s post on social media for a campaign identified him as a person who is on death row in Texas. She deleted the post soon, back then, calling it a mistake, but the plaintiff claimed the damage was done. However, the judge wasn’t buying it, tossing out the case.

This turned a lawsuit nightmare for Kardashian into an electric victory. According to TMZ, the court awarded the fashion mogul $167,000 in attorney’s fees.

Cantu was reportedly devastated by the judgment, stating the six-figure sum would deal a big blow to his finances.