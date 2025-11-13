Kim Kardashian Deletes Photo with Meghan Markle: The Social Media Drama

The British royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently attended Kris Jenner’s star-studded birthday celebration over the weekend.

The lavish event was hosted at Jeff Bezos’ $165 million Beverly Hills estate. A reported 300 guests were present, including notable celebrities such as Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Paris and Nicky Hilton, Snoop Dogg, Ciara, and Jeff and Lauren Bezos.

Despite the attendance of so many top-tier celebrities, a specific detail involving the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stole the headlines.

The event was James Bond-themed, featuring activities such as poker and roulette tables to match the 007 motif.

However, the real controversy began when Kim Kardashian shared a series of photos from the party. A picture taken with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was later removed, leaving fans to speculate why the TV star deleted the image in which the royal was present.

Adding to the mystery, Kris Jenner posted a thank-you note to all her guests on Instagram, but notably excluded the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, from the mentions.

This omission was reportedly not unintentional.

People Magazine reported that even though the royal couple attended the iconic star’s birthday celebration, they declined to have their photos posted publicly.

Furthermore, it is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose not to sign a photo consent form, a measure that would prevent their images from being shared on social media by other attendees.