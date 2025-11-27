Kim Kardashian desires to taunt 2016 Paris robbers

American global iconic socialite Kim Kardashian addresses the 2016 Paris robbery on the latest The Kardashians episode, as the remarks surfaced six months after she appeared in court against the perpetrators.

The SKIMS founder stated her wish to taunt the individuals who robbed her in her hotel room back in 2016 in a recent episode of the family’s reality television show.

However, the mother-of-four was robbed of around $10 million in jewelry and shackled by armed men dressed in police uniforms when she was still married to Kanye.

Kim Kardashian, 45, additionally publicly confessed in the fresh trailer that she intended to “taunt the f*** out of these losers.”

The teaser for the seventh season of the show depicts that the scenes of Kim Kardashian and Kris ready for the testimonial in May 2025 will be included in the season.

Moreover, it is pertinent information for those who are seeing this case very closely to note that the eight involved individuals were all found guilty in the verdict and accused of committing the robbery.

In the verdict, it was announced that Marc-Alexandre Boyer, Didier Dubreuq, and Yunis Abbas were each sentenced to seven years in prison, whereas the instigator, Aomar Ait Khedache, will serve eight years.

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian has spilled her one regret over the most talked-about fashion moments of her career.

In a post-credits scene from the November 27 episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old reality star and SKIMS founder reflected on her 2022 Met Gala appearance, where she famously wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress.

At the time, her look sparked global debate for risking the iconic dress as she took it out of the archives for the star-studded event.

Now, after three years Kim has admitted her regret over the look– but it isn’t the dress.