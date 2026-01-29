Kim Kardashian explains why Meghan Markle, Harry’s photos were deleted

Kim Kardashian is setting the record straight about why photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry briefly appeared and then disappeared from social media following Kris Jenner’s milestone birthday celebration.

During her appearance on Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, Kim addressed the situation that quickly sparked online speculation after Jenner’s 70th birthday party in November. The reality star described the moment as completely innocent and far from the controversy it became.

“It was really innocent, which is so crazy. Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship,” she explained, adding that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were warmly welcomed at the James Bond-themed party held at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Beverly Hills home.

Kim shared that they were initially told it was fine to post the photos. However, after the photos went live, concerns were raised about the timing.

“I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn’t want to be seen at a party, even though it’s already up, you know, and then taken down,” she shared adding, “And then I think they realized, like, ‘Oh, this was so silly.’ “

Kim went on to add that although they had been seen at the Baby2Baby charity gala the same night, “that was fine, but maybe not partying and dancing on the dance floor or whatever. So we took them down to respect Remembrance Day.”

Remembrance Day, held annually in November, honors members of the armed forces who died in service.

“If we just made it light and made it funny, you know, I think it would have been, like, received differently, but I hated how that was received for everyone. That sucks. It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn’t have to be,” Kim Kardashian added.