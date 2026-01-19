Kim Kardashian files trademark to launch North West dolls and toys

Kim Kardashian has taken steps that could pave the way for a North West-themed toy line as she filed a trademark application related to her eldest daughter’s name.

According to records from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the reality TV star and business mogul has applied to trademark “North West” for use across a wide range of children’s products. The filing covers toys, dolls, play sets, puzzles, party games and puppets, among other items.

The trademark application was initially submitted in 2023 and remains under review. Legal representatives for Kardashian have requested several extensions during the process, with the case still pending as of September 2025.

While there is no indication that a North West toy collection is currently in development, approval of the trademark would give Kardashian the legal rights to use her daughter’s name for commercial products in the future.

Despite being just 12 years old, North has already built a public profile of her own. She has appeared on music projects by her father, rapper Kanye West, voiced a character in the animated film Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, and regularly features on the family’s Hulu series The Kardashians. She has also modeled clothing for Kardashian’s Skims brand.

North is already a major social media influencer, with 20 million followers on TikTok.

In addition to North West, Kim Kardashian is also a mom to Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm,