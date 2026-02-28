Kim Kardashian films ‘The Fifth Wheel’ under direction of Eva Longoria

Kim Kardashian is bringing full showgirl glamour to the set of her upcoming comedy The Fifth Wheel.

The reality star and entrepreneur was spotted filming scenes in Los Angeles this week, wearing a striking red-and-black rhinestone leotard paired with black stockings and a flowing cape. She completed the dramatic look with a black choker, a jeweled headpiece adorned with red feathers and bold stage makeup, channeling classic Las Vegas showgirl style.

The look is reminiscent of Pamela Anderson’s character in 2024’s drama The Last Showgirl.

“A group of best friends from high school attempt to reconnect during a weekend jaunt to Vegas. When a hot outsider (played by Kardashian) crashes the weekend, they’re forced to face their messy lives, bad decisions, and unraveling friendships,” the synopsis of the film reads.

Kardashian, 45, is not only starring in the ensemble comedy but also serving as a producer. The project is directed by Eva Longoria and features a comedic lineup including Jack Whitehall, Casey Wilson, Nikki Glaser, Fortune Feimster and Brenda Song.

Between takes, Kardashian was seen wrapped in a gray robe and UGG slippers as she headed toward her trailer, accompanied by members of her team.

The role marks another step in Kardashian’s expanding acting career. She recently appeared in All’s Fair, a legal drama from Ryan Murphy that premiered to strong viewership and has already been renewed for a second season.

Kardashian is not only starring in the comedy but she is also helping produce the ensemble film.