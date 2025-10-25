Kim Kardashian edges closer to becoming an attorney, confident about passing her bar exam

Kim Kardashian seems ready to turn yet another corner in her life, this time from television icon to legal professional.

The reality star and businesswoman, who has spent the last few years juggling studies with her busy career, says she’s awaiting the results of her second bar exam and feels “quietly confident” about what’s coming next.

Kim Kardashian has already passed the first part of her exams, often called the “baby bar,” after several challenging attempts. Now, she’s hoping her latest test will finally bring her one step closer to officially joining the ranks of licensed attorneys in California.

For Kim Kardashian, this isn’t just another headline — it’s a deeply personal goal shaped by her growing interest in social justice and criminal law.

Over the past few years, Kim has worked closely with legal experts on prison reform cases, helping wrongfully convicted individuals and raising awareness around clemency. It’s a direction many didn’t expect from a woman once known mainly for her reality show fame, but Kim seems determined to prove she’s serious about it.

Kim Kardashian recently mentioned that managing everything — motherhood, business, acting, and law studies — hasn’t been easy, but she’s found her rhythm.

Between preparing for her bar exam, running her billion-dollar brand, and filming her upcoming legal drama All’s Fair (set to premiere this December), her schedule is packed to the brim.

Still, Kim Kardashian appears unfazed. She even hinted that in the future, she might leave behind her celebrity lifestyle altogether to focus solely on law.

Whether she passes the exam this time or not, one thing’s certain: Kim Kardashian’s transformation from reality star to potential attorney has already become one of the most unexpected career shifts in Hollywood.