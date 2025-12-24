Kim Kardashian goes incognito during holiday ski getaway

Kim Kardashian is enjoying a festive ski getaway in stylish enjoying a festive ski getaway!

The 45-year-old reality star shared glimpses of her holiday trip on Instagram on Tuesday, December 23.

In the images, Kim Kardashian donned a light gray, one-piece snowsuit from the North Face x SKIMS collaboration, priced at around $800 as she hit the slopes and embraced the festive season.

Her outfit included black-rimmed ski goggles that completely concealed her face, black gloves, and matching shoes from the collection, which range from $90 to $150.

In her Instagram selfies, the SKIMS founder showcased her skiing skills, pausing occasionally for the camera while bundled up against the chilly mountain weather.

Later, she explored the area and stopped by a towering Christmas tree decorated with lights and colorful ornaments.

For the stroll, she added a cozy, fuzzy coat, pulled the hood over her head, and wore large sunglasses, completing the look with a nude matte lip and darker liner.

In one of the selfies by the tree, the media personality puckered her lips and flashed a peace sign towards the camera.

“SKI SZN,” she simply captioned the photo.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has showcased her love of skiing this season. Earlier this month, she enjoyed an indoor ski session while in New York City.