How Kim Kardashian helped Emmy producer discover her stage 3 cancer?

TV producer Dionne Harmon, who has executive-produced Emmy Awards ceremonies and Super Bowl Halftime shows, recently revealed her lung cancer diagnosis and shared that reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian helped her discover the illness.

In a new interview with a foreign publication, producer Dionne Harmon disclosed that she was doing perfectly fine in her health when she came across a promotion post of Prenuvo, a company which offers radiation-free whole body MRI scans, shared by Kim Kardashian, and decided to get checked.

“I think she posted a selfie in scrubs in front of the [Prenuvo] machine,” Harmon recalled about Kardashian’s post, which sparked criticism from social users, due to the high cost of preventive scans by the company.

“People were like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so tone deaf. People can’t afford to get this done, how dare she.’ I was like, ‘What the hell is Prenuvo?’” she remembered. “I literally looked it up right then.”

Harmon went on to get the appointment for herself and her fiancé, Jesse Collins, of Emmys’ production company, JCE.

“There was like a 3 to 4 month wait before we could get an appointment,” she continued. “We both work hard and don’t always take care of ourselves the way we should. And sad to say, several of our friends have dropped dead of heart attacks because it’s a high-stress world. Jesse started his own company after his boss, John Cossette, died of a massive heart attack, so there’s always been that fear.”

Harmon divulged that after getting both their scan in March of 2024, her fiancé came out to be ‘a perfect picture of health’ and only ‘needed to work on his posture’. The rest of everything was good for him, but not for her.

“’There appears to be a pretty large mass in your right lung, and you need to call a pulmonologist as soon as possible,’” she recalled being told. “I’m like, ‘What? What do you mean? What’s a pulmonologist?’”

Following her visit to a pulmonologist, Harmon was instructed to get a chest X-ray, after which she was rushed to a radiologist for a PET/CT scan, who informed her about the need for a biopsy.

Upon meeting USC’s Dr Graeme Rosenberg later, Harmon was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Harmon, who was told that she could’ve died had she got six months late to the diagnosis, thanked Kardashian, whose post prompted her to undergo a Prenuvo scan. “Somebody tried to tear you down, but it actually ended up working in the reverse and saving my life, so thank you for posting,” she said.

Instead of going for radiation or chemotherapy after her surgery, Harmon resorted to targeted drug therapy for the exact mutation of her tumours. “I’m basically halfway through taking a pill a day for three years, and every six months I get lung scans. Everything has been clear,” she concluded.