New details have emerged after a man was arrested on suspicion of burglary at Kim Kardashian’s home in Hidden Hills, California.

Authorities were called to the property shortly before 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, after a man was reportedly seen loading several items into a vehicle at the residence, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Tracy Koerner told the Los Angeles Times. The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary.

No one was home at the time of the incident. Kardashian and her children are reportedly staying elsewhere while the Hidden Hills property undergoes renovations, although vehicles remained at the residence.

According to law enforcement sources cited by the Los Angeles Times, the vehicle involved belonged to one of Kardashian’s staff members, rather than Kardashian herself. The distinction comes after earlier reports had suggested that one of Kardashian’s own vehicles had been taken.

Earlier reports also offered conflicting accounts of what happened inside the property. TMZ reported that a man allegedly broke into the home and took items before taking a staffer’s vehicle for what was described as a joyride. A security guard reportedly noticed suspicious activity and contacted authorities, leading to the arrest.

However, sources close to Kardashian disputed some aspects of the initial account, reportedly saying that the suspect did not actually enter the home and that Kardashian did not have personal belongings stored at the property because of the ongoing renovation.

Authorities have not publicly identified the suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.