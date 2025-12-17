Kim Kardashian: IGN unveils official trailer for 'Fortnite gameplay'

IGN releases the official trailer of Fortnite gameplay featuring Kim Kardashian.

The IGN revealed the official trailer for Fortnite gameplay featuring Kim Kardashian. Kim stepped into the world of gaming with the exclusive Icon Series and further strengthened her connection with the Gen-Z audience, up to the much larger player base.

The trailer leaned into her real-life persona, revolved around her arrival as both pop culture and crossover and was a natural extension of her brand.

Her outfit in the game featured a full-body suit with matching gloves, a deliberate technique to show off her SKIMS aesthetics. Players can choose from more than 25 variations, blending the Kardashian and Fortnite bold visual style.

Her Fortnite arrival marks another evolution in her digital footprint. On Instagram, she shared gameplay previews that show a move resembling her 2014 Paper Magazine “Break the Internet” pose, a detail that demonstrates how closely the collaboration weaves in her cultural moments.

