Kim Kardashian ignores Martin Brundle — Viewers call it ‘disrespectful’

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is facing intense criticism from sports fans following a tense, silent encounter during the live broadcast of the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, June 7, 2026.

While walking the high-profile grid before the Formula 1 race, Kim, 45, and her sister Khloé Kardashian completely bypassed a live interview attempt by legendary Sky Sports presenter Martin Brundle, causing an instant stir on social media.

The Pre-Race Grid Walk Encounter

Martin Brundle’s pre-race “grid walk” has long been a staple of global Formula 1 broadcasts, famous for its unscripted, chaotic interviews with drivers, engineers, and high-profile VIPs.

During Sunday’s broadcast in Monte Carlo, Brundle spotted the Kardashian sisters and approached them on live television to get their thoughts on the upcoming race.

Instead of engaging or politely declining, both Kim and Khloé noticeably ignored the presenter’s approach, turning their backs to the camera to converse with their immediate entourage instead.

The brief but awkward broadcast segment went viral within minutes. Formula 1 enthusiasts and casual viewers quickly flooded social media platforms to criticize the behavior.

Many labeled the reality stars “rude” and “arrogant,” accusing them of disrespecting Brundle and ignoring the time-honored spirit of the grid walk tradition.

High Fashion and High Stakes in Monaco

The sisters were at the prestigious race to support Kim’s boyfriend, seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who is driving for Scuderia Ferrari this season.

Despite the swirling online controversy regarding her media etiquette, Kim remained a central fixture of the event’s luxury fashion coverage.

She watched the remainder of the Grand Prix from an exclusive VIP paddock suite alongside Khloé, wearing a highly praised, sophisticated monochrome cream outfit.

Neither the Kardashian team nor Sky Sports has issued an official statement regarding the brief grid interaction, which adds to a long line of famous, awkward encounters between mainstream Hollywood celebrities and veteran motorsport journalists on the F1 track.