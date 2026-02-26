Kim Kardashian in talks for new Ryan Murphy series after ‘All’s Fair’ flop

Kim Kardashian may be returning to scripted television despite the harsh reception of her recent legal drama All’s Fair.

According to an insider, the reality star and entrepreneur is in discussions with prolific producer Ryan Murphy about joining a new series centered on celebrity “beauty broker” Melinda Farina.

The potential project would explore the high-stakes world of cosmetic enhancement consulting. Farina, known for connecting wealthy clients with elite plastic surgeons, reportedly charges hundreds of dollars per hour to guide patients through procedures, medical jargon and surgeon selection.

Kim Kardashian has become a frequent collaborator in Murphy’s creative universe. She appeared in American Horror Story: Delicate and later starred alongside Naomi Watts in the 2025 legal drama All’s Fair.

The series, however, drew blistering reviews and struggled critically upon release, with some critics calling it one of the worst shows of the year.

Despite the backlash, Kardashian appears undeterred. Sources say Murphy believes she could be a natural fit for the Farina-inspired role, noting both her familiarity with the beauty industry and a physical resemblance to the consultant. Kardashian could also participate behind the scenes as a producer if the project moves forward. Actress and wellness mogul Gwyneth Paltrow is said to be among her clientele.