Kim Kardashian jets across the Atlantic to visit Lewis Hamilton for one day

Kim Kardashian has reportedly gone the extra mile for love, making an extraordinary 11,000-mile round trip just to spend a single day with Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

According to reports, Kardashian departed Los Angeles on Monday evening aboard her private jet and arrived in London the following afternoon. After landing at Farnborough Airport, she was driven straight to Hamilton’s lavish £18 million residence in Kensington.

Sources close to the star revealed that the whirlwind trip was part of her effort to maintain their growing relationship despite demanding schedules on both sides. With limited time together, the visit was brief but meaningful, reportedly lasting around 24 hours before Kardashian returned to the United States.

“They didn’t have long together because she had commitments in the US to get back to, but it was quality time,” an insider told The Sun.

Kardashian and Hamilton have been linked in recent months, with sightings across Europe and Asia fuelling speculation.

The couple made their relationship public through an Instagram reel shared by Hamilton. The video shows the racing icon behind the wheel of a bright red Ferrari, speeding through the streets of Tokyo. Set to Victory Lap by Skepta, PlaqueboyMax, and Fred Again, the clip captures Hamilton performing driving stunts with confidence.

Toward the end of the video, Kim Kardashian appears in the passenger seat, smiling widely as Hamilton shows off his skills.