Kim Kardashian joins Broadway’s ‘The Fear of 13’ as producer

Kim Kardashian is stepping further into the world of theatre, adding Broadway producer to her growing list of roles as she joins the team behind The Fear of 13.

The limited-run production, now in previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre, stars Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson and tells the true story of Nick Yarris, a man who spent more than two decades on death row after being wrongly convicted.

Announcing her involvement via her Instagram Stories on Monday, April 13, Kardashian said, ” Criminal justice reform has been a deeply personal mission of mine. I’ve seen firsthand how the system can fail, and I’ve committed myself to fighting for those who have been silenced. That’s why I am so proud to join the producing team of the Fear of 13 on Broadway.”

The play traces Yarris’ fight to prove his innocence after his 1982 conviction in Pennsylvania. Despite years of denied appeals, his case was eventually taken up by advocates, leading to his exoneration through DNA evidence in 2004. His story has since been widely shared, including in a memoir and documentary, before being adapted for the stage by playwright Lindsey Ferrentino.

Originally staged at London’s Donmar Warehouse, the production has now transferred to Broadway under the direction of Tony Award winner David Cromer. The show is scheduled for a 16-week run.