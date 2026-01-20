Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner mourn Valentino Garavani after his death

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have paid heartfelt tributes to legendary fashion designer Valentino Garavani following his death at the age of 93.

The reality TV stars, who shared a close friendship with the late designer, took to Instagram on Monday to remember him and celebrate his lasting impact on the fashion world.

Their posts joined a wave of tributes from Hollywood and the global fashion industry, including messages from Gwyneth Paltrow, Cindy Crawford and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Kim shared several posts on her Instagram Stories, featuring personal moments with the designer. One photo showed her deep in conversation with Garavani, who was dressed in a classic black suit accented with a red patterned pocket square, while Kim wore a flowing white suit. She captioned the image with a broken-heart emoji.

“Sweet Valentino. You were magical, so special,’ she captioned the snap. ‘Thank you for your magic. Rest in peace,” she wrote along the photos.

Kris Jenner also honoured the late designer with an emotional Instagram post, describing him as both a fashion legend and a cherished friend.

“Rest in peace to a true legend. Valentino was more than an icon in fashion, he was a visionary, an artist, a genius, and a gentleman in every sense of the word. His extraordinary talent, timeless elegance, and dedication to beauty shaped the fashion world forever,” she wrote.

Kris Jenner further expressed, “To us, he was also a dear friend. He was warm, generous, kind, and deeply special to our family. We are so grateful for the memories, the love, and the incredible legacy he leaves behind,’ Jenner concluded. ‘You will be missed beyond words, Valentino.”