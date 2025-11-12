Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner quietly delete Meghan, Harry photos from birthday post

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have quietly deleted the photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their birthday carousel.

Over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the star-studded 70th birthday bash of Kris Jenner at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Beverly Hills mansion.

Following the bond-themed birthday, both Jenner and Kardashian posted photos from the evening with the royal couple on their respective Instagram handle.

The Kardashian-Jener matriarch included a snap of her posing with Meghan and Harry while Kardashian shared a photo with Meghan only.

However, the thing took a surprising turn when fans spotted that Harry and Meghan’s images from the TV personalities’ account have been deleted.

While the reason remains unclear, many people are suggesting that the photos may have been removed out of respect for Remembrance Sunday.

Prince Harry wore a red poppy on his tuxedo for the party while Meghan Markle didn’t wear one.

“They arrived hand-in-hand and looked very happy,” a source told of the couple to PEOPLE.

They further added, “Meghan was glowing in a black wrap-style dress that showed off one leg. She looked very glamorous and fit the theme perfectly. Harry looked sharp in a tuxedo with a poppy for Remembrance Day.”