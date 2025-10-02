Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner sue Ray J for defamation

Kardashian-Jenner momager Kris Jenner and her daughter, Kim Kardashian, have filed a defamation suit against the latter’s ex-partner, singer Ray J, over ‘racketeering’ claims.

As reported by the foreign media, reality TV star Kris Jenner, 69, and her second-eldest daughter, Kim Kardashian, 44, are taking legal action against singer Ray J, also 44, whom the SKIMS founder dated back in the day, for ‘blatantly false’ allegations of a federal criminal racketeering investigation against the family.

“Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian have never brought a defamation claim before nor have they been distracted by noise – but this false and serious allegation left no choice,” their lawyer, Alex Spiro, told a foreign publication about the suit.

For the unversed, Ray J, in his documentary ‘United States vs. Sean Combs’, about rapper Diddy’s federal trial, said that ‘racketeering charges against the Kardashians would be appropriate’. “If you told me the Kardashians was being charged for racketeering, I might believe it,” he said in the documentary released this May.

Moreover, according to Spiro, Ray also claimed in a livestream last month that a federal racketeering investigation had been launched into the Kardashians.

Ray J has engaged in a ‘sustained campaign of harassment and defamation’ against Kardashian and Jenner ‘for more than two decades’, the filing states. “Unable to accept the end of his fleeting relationship with Ms Kardashian over twenty years ago, Ray J has repeatedly sought to attach himself to Plaintiffs’ names and exploit their prominence for personal gain.”

“Ray J’s public statements are blatantly false. No such federal investigation exists; no law enforcement agency has initiated any criminal proceedings or investigations related to racketeering charges against Ms Kardashian or Ms Jenner; and no credible evidence whatsoever supports these inflammatory allegations,” Spiro asserted further in the documents.

Notably, Ray J and Kim Kardashian were in a relationship for four years before parting ways in 2006.