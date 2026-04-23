Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are taking their rumored romance to new heights, as the pair were recently spotted sharing affectionate moments during a beach outing in Malibu.

The SKIMS founder, 45, and the seven-time Formula One champion, 41, were seen enjoying a sun-soaked day by the ocean on April 21. Dressed in swimwear, the duo appeared relaxed and comfortable in each other’s company as they walked along the shoreline and tried their hand at paddleboarding. At several points, they were photographed smiling, embracing, and sharing intimate moments in the water, further fueling buzz around their relationship.

Their latest sighting comes weeks after the couple made things Instagram official. Earlier this month, Hamilton posted a video featuring Kardashian riding alongside him in his Ferrari F40 during a high-speed drive at Japan’s Daikoku Parking Area, marking a public step forward in their connection.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s romance rumors first began circulating in February when the two were reportedly seen at a romantic meetup in Paris. Speculation intensified in March after Hamilton left a flirty comment on Kardashian’s social media, followed by multiple sightings of the pair together in Los Angeles and at high-profile events.

According to sources, Kardashian and Hamilton have actually known each other for over a decade, dating back to at least 2014 when they both attended the GQ Men of the Year event. However, their relationship has only recently taken a romantic turn.