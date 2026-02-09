Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton heat up romance rumors at Super Bowl

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have added fuel to already swirling romance rumors after being spotted together at Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8, in Santa Clara, California.

The SKIMS founder, 45, and the Formula 1 champion, 41, were seen sitting side by side in a private suite at Levi’s Stadium while watching the New England Patriots face off against the Seattle Seahawks.

The pair appeared relaxed and engaged throughout the game, drawing attention from fellow attendees and fans online.

Their Super Bowl appearance comes shortly after Kardashian and Hamilton were photographed arriving together at a hotel in Paris last week.

A source previously described the meeting as romantic, noting that the two traveled to France via private jet from the U.K.

“It was a romantic meetup,” an insider told PEOPLE.

The longtime friends have known each other for years, but the recent sightings have fueled speculation that their relationship may have turned more personal.

Kardashian has largely kept her dating life private over the past year, recently sharing that she stepped back from relationships to focus on her four children following her divorce from Kanye West in 2022.

Hamilton, meanwhile, has been linked to several high-profile stars in the past including Nicole Scherzinger, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Shakira and more.