Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton soft launch their romance on Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton appear to have taken their rumored romance public, making a high-profile debut together in a thrilling Instagram video filmed in Tokyo.

On Monday, April 6, Hamilton shared a Reel capturing a high-speed drive through the iconic Daikoku Parking Area in Japan. Behind the wheel of a Ferrari F40, the Formula One champion showcased his signature precision driving while Kardashian sat beside him in the passenger seat.

The video, captioned “HERE WE GO AGAIN TOKYO DRIFT VOL. III,” featured the track “Victory Lap” and quickly drew attention online. Toward the end of the clip, Kardashian can be seen reacting to the adrenaline-filled ride, calling it “insane” as the car sped through the streets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

The post marks the first time the pair have appeared together on social media in such a public and unmistakable way, fueling speculation that their relationship has moved beyond rumors.

The sighting follows reports that Kardashian and Hamilton recently spent time together in Tokyo, where she was joined by her children as well as family members, including sister Khloé Kardashian. Sources suggest the two have been quietly seeing each other, balancing their demanding careers while maintaining a growing connection.

While neither has directly addressed the nature of their relationship, the latest post has only intensified speculation among fans.