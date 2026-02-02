Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton spark dating rumors after secret getaway

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have sparked romance speculation after reportedly enjoying a secret and luxurious getaway in the UK.

According to reports, the US reality star, 45, flew into England from Los Angeles aboard her private jet to spend time with the seven-time Formula One world champion, 41.

The pair are said to have stayed at the exclusive Estelle Manor country club in the Cotswolds, where they kept a low profile while enjoying private time together.

Sources claim Kardashian arrived with a large security detail and extensive luggage before settling into the Grade II listed property.

Hamilton reportedly joined her later, arriving by helicopter from London. Insiders said the couple shared a room and were granted exclusive use of the spa and pool facilities.

“It all appeared to be very romantic. Kim and Lewis made use of all the facilities on offer,” an insider told The Sun.

They further shared, “They had a couple’s massage booked in and had full use of the facilities for just the two of them. It was all kept very quiet — they clearly wanted to have some time for just the two of them. In the evening, they had dinner in a private room so they didn’t have other guests around. Estelle Manor is an incredible place to have a date, it’s so luxurious and glamorous.”

The two have known each other for years and have previously crossed paths on the celebrity circuit. However, they have never before been publicly linked romantically.