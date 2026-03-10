Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton’s happy new chapter together

Lewis Hamilton is “very happy” in his new relationship with Kim Kardashian because he believes he has finally found his match.

According to a source, told US Weekly on Monday, “Lewis is head over heels, and those closest to him believe he has finally met his match. He has waited over a decade for his dream girl and is crazy about her”.

The confidant further told the outlet that the seven-time world champion has been “FaceTiming” with the SKIMS founder “regularly from the paddock.”

A tipster added that while the two can’t spend as much time together as they would like, the mother-of-four has been “incredibly supportive of Lewis’ demanding F1 schedule.”

The source also shared, “They are both very committed to making things work no matter how long the distance is or how busy they are, because their relationship started with a friendship first, those closest to them believe this could be the endgame for them both”.

Previously, an insider told the outlet that the Ferrari star has not met Kim’s children yet, but she is “open” to the idea. The source also said, “Lewis is such a great guy and has really been courting her and treating her right. He’s been making all the plans and making sure she is taken care of”.

Everyone around her thinks it’s really sweet and what she deserves. Kim has had such a relaxed aura recently in all aspects of her life,” added the insider.

For those unversed, Lewis and Kim recently enjoyed a luxurious trip together in Utah.