Kim Kardashian makes big confession about her name

Kim Kardashian has opened up about one of the major decisions she made before her immense fame with Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

During a recent interview with Times, the Kardashians star revealed had a different name earlier.

“I used to always go by Kimberly, until we signed on to do the reality show. And when I looked at my chyron, Kimberly Kardashian, I said, ‘I think that’s so long for people to say.’ And like, ‘Let’s just shorten it to Kim,’” she spilled.

Kim further added, “And it’s so weird, because all my friends from high school and growing up, and my dad, everyone calls me Kimberly.”

But the name tweak wasn’t the only major move she made before fame hit as Kim also claimed that she was the one who convinced her family to sign on for Keeping Up With the Kardashians almost 20 years ago.

“I think I was the one that convinced everyone for sure. I really wanted it. I really wanted to do a reality show since the day MTV’s ‘The Real World’ came out and I watched it with my best friend,” she shared.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians launched on October 14, 2007, premiering on the E! channel with its first episode, “The Engagement.”