Kim Kardashian is helping make Mother’s Day special for dozens of families across the United States by ensuring that 50 incarcerated mothers can reunite with their children this weekend.

Working alongside REFORM Alliance and Ladies of Hope Ministries, Kardashian is covering travel and related expenses for selected families so children can visit their mothers in federal prisons and spend Mother’s Day together.

The initiative focuses on women who have been separated from their families for years, missing birthdays, holidays, and everyday moments with their children.

“”So many of these mothers have spent years away from their children and families, missing birthdays, holidays, and everyday moments most of us take for granted,” Kardashian said in a statement. “I’m honored to partner with Reform and LOHM to help reconnect these families so they can hold their children, laugh together, and simply be a family again.”

The reality star and criminal justice reform advocate recently visited Central California Women’s Facility alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, and Jessica Jackson. During the visit, they met with incarcerated women, including inmates in hospice care.

Reflecting on the experience in an Instagram post, Kardashian described the visit as “incredibly moving.”

“Many of the women there have spent decades in prison and become family to one another, caring for women in hospice so no one has to die alone,” she wrote. “The humanity, compassion, and love I saw there will stay with me forever.”

Kim Kardashian has spent recent years actively advocating for criminal justice reform, working on clemency cases and prison reform efforts across the country.