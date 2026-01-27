Kim Kardashian makes surprise cameo in daughter's live stream

Kim Kardashian gets playful with daughter during a social media live

In the recent update, Kim’s 12-year-old daughter recently went live on her Instagram, and Kim joined in.

During the live stream, North heard the commotion of her mother’s footsteps, “Guys, I think my mom’s coming”. Later, she questioned her mother, “Why are you watching my Live?”

Instead, she wasn’t annoyed; in fact, she told her viewers, “Guys, the GOAT is here.”

“I hope someone recorded that,” replied Kim, who is also mom to kids Saint West, 10, Chicago West, 8, and Psalm West, 6. “She called me the GOAT. I don’t know if I’ll ever get that again,” and that was when the mother-daughter banter really began, with North jokingly encouraging Kim to show her face on camera so she could make “some money” from viewership on the stream. “What?!” Kim blurted out. “No, no, no”.

She continued, “You know I don’t like this.” While the SKIMS founder allowed North to continue with the video, she insisted on staying in the room to supervise the stream. As she put it with a laugh, “I’ll just pop in once in a while.”

“I’m ready for bed, so I’m not getting on this Live,” Kim said offscreen, adding that North also has to “go to bed now.”

Indeed, Kim is strict about North’s online movements. Though she allowed the tween to create her own Instagram account, the decision came with caveats.

“The one misconception that people might have is like, ‘Oh, she’s trying to be her bestie and lets her get away with a lot,'” On January 21, Kim shared an episode of her sister Khloe Kardashian’s podcast. “No, Northy actually has a lot of rules.” What’s more, the mom of four is admittedly “stricter” with her two younger kids than with North and Saint.

“It’s interesting,” Kim remarked. “Your first two kids, they’re like growing up with you. We’re figuring it all out together. And then you learn, and you realise you want to maybe do things differently”.