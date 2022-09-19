Kim Kardashian tagged as ‘Most Negative’ celeb on social media; Who is ‘Most Positive’?

American socialite and entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian has been labelled as the celeb with the most negative influence on social media users.

The latest social media stats reported by international media, see several influencers and Hollywood celebrities reclaim their positions in the top 20 list of the most-followed accounts on the social application Instagram.

In 2022, the official handle of Instagram is still at the top of the list with over 549 million followers, while the top male and female celebs to secure the second and third spots respectively, are star player Christiano Ronaldo and billionaire-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner.

Some of the other notable names on the list include Lionel Messi, Selena Gomez, Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian.

However, the further numbers reported by a psychology index as per the positive or negative influence of these celebs are even more surprising. As per the stats, ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star, Kim has been labelled as the ‘most negative’ influencer with a 33% negative impact on her followers, against the 23% positive.

Kim is closely followed by pop star Justin Bieber and the youngest of her sisters, Kylie. The list also sees Barbadian diva Rihanna, Ronaldo, and Grande in the bottom tier.

On the contrary, American singer-actor, Gomez is the most ‘positive’ influencer on social media, as per the users of the platform. The singer, with her 346 million Instagram followers, secured the fifth position in the full list, however, is in the top spot for her influence.

The ‘Rare Beauty’ founder has been voted 38% positive in contrast to 19% of negative and is tagged as the ‘most positive influence’ by Instagrammers. The top-tier feature Dwayne Johnson, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift as well for their social media presence.

