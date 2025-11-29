Kim Kardashian opens up about new health issues

American media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian revealed new health concerns after a brain scan showed “low activity” in her frontal lobes in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

On November 27, Celebrity psychologist Dr Daniel Amen said the reduced activity may be linked to chronic stress as she prepares to retake the California bar exam in July 2025.

The 45-year-old star, who recently learned she has a small brain aneurysm, reacted with disbelief. “I’m not accepting that,” she said, adding she plans to take steps to improve her brain health. Amen reassured her she isn’t at high risk for Alzheimer’s.

Kardashian later updated fans on Good Morning America, saying follow-up scans at Cedars-Sinai showed she is “fine.” She previously suggested the aneurysm may have been triggered by stress from her divorce from Kanye West.

The All’s Fair actress also confirmed she failed the July California bar exam but vowed to try again. “Falling short isn’t failure, it’s fuel,” she wrote on Instagram.