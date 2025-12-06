Kim Kardashian posts emotional note to son Saint on birthday

The SKIMS founder, Kim Kardashian, appears emotional as her son Kim Kardashian reaches a significant milestone, turning ten.

Kim Kardashian turned to a video and photo-sharing app to share a heartwarming carousel of retro pictures from Saint’s very first birthday party, providing admirers with a rare insight into early infancy.

However, admirers and friends praised the picture, which demonstrates the infant Saint laughing and playing close to his mother’s side before he developed into the confident pre-teen currently seen.

Kim Kardashian said in the caption, writing, “Happy 10th Birthday, Saint.” My heart is so full looking back at these pictures from your 1st birthday party, knowing what kind of a boy you have grown up to be. I can’t wait to look back in another 10 years. I love you beyond (heart emoji),” she said.

Kim Kardashian, 45, celebrity, also shared photos of their great day out together for Saint’s big day, explaining how she shocked her son in the morning with helium balloons and lovely wishes attached.

In fact, various admirers wrote under the comment section, noting how much he resembled his father, Kanye West, now.

Even though the social media celebrity has a busy year-end schedule these days, she never forgets to treasure such nostalgic times with her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kim’s poignant message and occasional efforts to support her children and family demonstrate that family is still the center of her universe, even as a billionaire, businesswoman, and reality celebrity.