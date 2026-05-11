Kim Kardashian reaches out to women in jail on Mother’s Day

American TV personality and actress Kim Kardashian reached out to assist incarcerated women this Mother’s Day.

According to media reports, the 45-year-old star partnered with two nonprofit organizations to help 50 women imprisoned in state jail, enabling them to celebrate Mother’s Day with their children.

Reflecting on the initiative, Kim Kardashian noted that many women are separated from their families and children for long periods—a connection that others often take for granted. She expressed her gratitude to the organizers, stating, “It is an honor to have their cooperation today, which allows these women to hold their children, smile with them, and reunite with their families.”

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian’s long-time pal Jonathan Cheban a hilarious reaction to the idea that Kim will walk down the aisle for the fourth time.

​As the reality star is currently dating F1 racer, Lewis Hamilton, the 52-year-old food guru, who has been friends with Kim for years, finds it funny to attend the Kardashians star’s fourth wedding, if the pair tie the knot in the future.

​On Thursday, while attending Vulture’s Virtual Reality Masterminds celebration at The Lawn Club in New York, Jonathan told DailyMail, “Oh God, I will not go there.”

​He continued, “I’ve been through two. This is it. I’m stopping while I’m ahead.”

Why Kim Kardashians pal refuses to attend her possible fourth wedding to Lewis Hamilton?