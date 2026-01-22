Taylor Swift fans demand appology for decade old feud

Kim Kardashian reflected on her past feud with ex-husband Kanye West with Taylor Swift. She fueled decade old conflict. Kim came under fire for her remarks as fans want nothing but an apology.

In the latest episode of Khloe in Wonder Land, the Kardashian sisters discussed Taylor as an artist. The 41-year-old media star asked Kim if the online world “would be surprised” when they get to know about her listening to the Grammy winner’s songs.

While the SKIMS owner believed it was something she already discussed, she repeated about having the Lover crooner’s older songs in her playlist, calling her “super talented, great artist.”

However, the online community did not accept the praise, noting that the former couple sparked a public beef with the musician after the MTV awards moment.

One of the Instagram users stated, “Kim, just apologise and say Ye was having a moment,” while another felt the question was pointless, “Why don’t you ask her” about destroying Taylor’s moment.

Meanwhile, a netizen thought that the Love Story singer was not entirely honest, referring to her former friend’s legal battle, “Go read the Blake Lively and Taylor texts.”