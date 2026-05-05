Kim Kardashian reveals her phone lock screen after Met Gala 2026

Kim Kardashian has offered a rare glimpse into her personal life after the 2026 Met Gala as she revealed her phone lock screen after returning to her hotel in New York City following the star-studded event.

The SKIMS founder, 45, was spotted stepping out of her car with assistance when her phone screen briefly came into view, showing a heartwarming image of her daughter Chicago as the lock screen background.

Kim Kardashian shares four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – with her ex-husband, Kanye West, and the sweet snapshot highlighted her close bond with her family.

Earlier in the evening, Kardashian made a striking impression on the red carpet in a daring orange metallic bodysuit designed by British artist Allen Jones in collaboration with Whitaker Malem. The outfit featured a custom-molded breastplate and leather detailing that cascaded behind her, creating a dramatic silhouette.

The look, inspired by Jones’ artwork for the 1975 French film Maîtresse, drew attention for its bold artistic references. Kardashian paired the ensemble with nude closed-toe heels and kept accessories minimal, allowing the statement piece to take center stage.

Monday night marked Kim Kardashian’s 13th appearance at the Met Gala, an event she has attended since her debut in 2013.