Kim Kardashian reveals her real thoughts on Taylor Swift decade after public feud

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her real thoughts on the pop superstar Taylor Swift after their long-running feud.

During a Wednesday, January 21 appearance on sister Khloé Kardashian’s podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, the SKIMS founder addressed her past tension with Swift while revealing that she now listens to the singer’s music and considers her a “super talented, great artist.”

“Do you think people would be surprised that you listen to Taylor Swift?” Khloé asked Kim, who replied, “I think I’ve said it.”

“I think people would be surprised,” Khloé said, before Kim revealed that she has “some of her older songs in my playlist.”

“I’ve always thought she’s like a super talented, great artist,” Kim said of Swift, 36

The comments mark a notable moment nearly a decade after Kim and Swift were publicly at odds in 2016, when Kim’s then-husband Kanye West referenced Swift in a vulgar lyric in his song Famous. West claimed Swift had approved the lyric, which the singer denied.

The dispute escalated when Kim released edited footage of a phone call between West and Swift.

During a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kim said they “all moved on” from the feud. Swift also reflected on the situation in a 2023 interview with TIME, saying it “took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before.”