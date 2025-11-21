Kim Kardashian reveals her scary brain discovery in recent health scan

Kim Kardashian has opened up about a health scare that began long before she knew it.

In a Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder revealed that doctors had found an aneurysm in her brain which they believed had been sitting unnoticed for several years.

Speaking to her sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kim explained, “I did a Prenuvo scan, and they called me today, and they’re like, ‘Everything looks great. But you have an aneurysm in your brain. They’re like, ‘It’s been there for like years. It was here a few years ago.'”

Following her scary brain discover, Kim immediately reached out to renowned brain surgeon Dr. Keith Black for guidance

“I sent him a picture of it, and he was like, ‘I want you to come in for all this imaging.’ And then I asked, I was like, ‘Can I wait? ‘Cause what makes it rupture?’ And they’re like, ‘Just stress,'” she added.

At the time, Kim was under intense pressure preparing for the bar exam, studying up to 10 hours a day, However, waiting didn’t exactly seem like a good option.

Kourtney expressed her worry in a confessional, noting the heavy load her sister carries. “She has so much going on between work and four kids. I don’t want her to have an aneurysm, of course,” she said.

A Prenuvo scan is a full-body MRI that serves as a proactive health tool to identify diseases or ailments early.

Her aneurysm news was first revealed in the season 7 premiere and the American socialite later updated viewers during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Kim Kardashian has not given more update on her health battle yet.