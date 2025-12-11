Kim Kardashian says her kids keep her humble with jokes about facelifts

Kim Kardashian is known for her global influence, billion-dollar brands and polished public image but at home, her four children make sure she stays firmly grounded.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old reality star shared how her four children – North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5 – keep her humble with their hilariously honest comments.

“Everything I do is for my kids,” Kim said referring to her four kids whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

The SKIMS founder went on to say, “And they always do ground me. Anytime I need a reality check [or] anytime I need to be so humbled, I just go home.”

The Keeping Up with The Kardashian star shared some of the brutally honest remarks she hears on a regular basis.

“My kids will be like, ‘You’re so lame. I can’t believe you don’t know what this word means,’” she said, laughing. “They’re just like, ‘When are you going to get a facelift like Lovie?’” she added, referring to her mother Kris Jenner.

She further added, “My kids will say crazy things.”

Kim Kardashian entered motherhood when she welcomed her eldest daughter, North, in 2013.

She then expanded their family three more times with Kanye before filing for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.