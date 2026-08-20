Kim Kardashian set to produce new baseball-focused reality show

Kim Kardashian is taking on a new role behind the camera as she steps in as an executive producer for the upcoming reality series Team Moms: Baseball.

The reality star and entrepreneur, who is best known for appearing in front of the camera, will join the production team behind the new show, which will follow families connected to a prestigious youth baseball academy in Arizona.

Team Moms: Baseball will focus on seven families whose sons attend Legendary Prep Academy in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The academy specializes in elite baseball training and aims to develop young athletes who hope to pursue careers in the sport.

While the players’ performances on the field will be part of the series, the show will also explore the relationships, rivalries and drama among their parents. Kardashian is executive producing the series alongside Natalie Ento.

In a statement to Deadline, Kardashian and Ento said they immediately recognized something special about the world surrounding the families.

“These families are passionate, competitive, and completely all in when it comes to their kids,” the producers said, adding that the drama in the stands can be just as intense as what happens on the baseball field.

The producers described that dynamic as a key reason the series will be entertaining for viewers.

Team Moms: Baseball is being produced by ITV America, the company behind Love Island USA, along with Kim Kardashian Productions and Skydance Sports.