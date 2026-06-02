Kim Kardashian is giving fans a glimpse into her love life with boyfriend Lewis Hamilton that quickly caught everyone’s attention.

The SKIMS founder took to her Instagram account on Monday, June 1, to share a carousel of heartwarming photos with her new fling, captioning simply, “lately.”

The post featured a collection of candid moments with family and friends, including a playful bike ride with the seven-time Formula 1 champion, 41.

One of the standout images showed Hamilton taking a selfie while the pair rode bicycles through the city on a sunny day. While the British racing star smiled confidently at the camera, Kardashian appeared startled behind him as her bike drifted dangerously close to his.

The following slide revealed the original video behind the snapshot. As Hamilton stretched out his arm to capture them both in frame, Kardashian seemingly became distracted while posing and briefly lost control of her bike, veering toward him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Fans quickly reacted to the amusing moment, with one commenter writing, “the bike lmao.”

The social media roundup also included appearances from several members of Kardashian’s famous family, including her mother, Kris Jenner, grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, and sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

Khloé’s daughter, True, posed alongside her aunts and cousin Dream, while Kardashian’s four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, also appeared throughout the post.