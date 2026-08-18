Kim Kardashian has offered fans a glimpse into a tropical getaway with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton and members of her family.

The 45-year-old reality star shared a series of vacation photos on Instagram on Monday, August 17, captioning the post, “Somewhere over the rainbow.”

In one of the photos, Kardashian and Hamilton, 41, were seen walking together along a tropical beach. Hamilton wore black swim trunks, while Kardashian sported a lime green shimmery swimsuit cover-up.

Another snapshot showed the pair posing together for a mirror selfie in coordinating pink, white and gray outfits before heading to the beach.

Kardashian also shared a selfie featuring Hamilton and her sister Khloé Kardashian, who joined the vacation with her children, True, 8, and Tatum, 4.

The family getaway included plenty of activities. Kardashian shared photos of herself surfing with her daughter Chicago, 8, and son Saint, 10, while her son Psalm, 7, was pictured spending time on the sand.

The SKIMS founder also posted several solo beach photos as well as pictures of a sea turtle and a colorful sunset.

The tropical vacation marks another family outing for Kardashian and Hamilton, who have been spending increasing amounts of time together in recent months.