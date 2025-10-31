Kim Kardashian gets candid about her “biggest regret”

American socialite and entrepreneur, Kim Kardashian, has opened up about one of her biggest regrets in life and that’s not standing up for her sister Khloe Kardashian during the early years of their fame. The reality TV star admitted she still feels guilty for not defending her sister from the harsh body-shaming and insensitive comments that were often directed at her.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, Kim Kardashian reflected on a painful memory from one of their first media interviews. “They just looked at Khloe and said, ‘How does it feel, Khloe, to look so different from Kourtney and Kim?’” she recalled, adding that such remarks would never be acceptable today.

The SKIMS founder shared that both she and Kourtney Kardashian were caught off guard at the time and didn’t know how to react, something that has stayed with her ever since. “I guess Kourtney and I should’ve maybe stuck up for her publicly a little bit more when that was happening,” Kim Kardashian said. “These were our first interviews, our first time on those shows. We didn’t even know what we could say or what we couldn’t.”

Kim Kardashian expressed disappointment over how normalized such invasive questions were in early reality TV culture, especially when they targeted Khloe Kardashian’s appearance and weight. “It was about weight, it was about looks, it was about everything,” she said, recalling how interviewers often singled Khloe out unfairly.

Looking back, Kim Kardashian said the experience taught her the importance of using her voice to support the people she loves, even in uncomfortable public settings. She added that while she and Khloe Kardashian have both grown stronger since those early days, the memory still reminds her how far media conversations about body image have come.

Earlier, Kim Kardashian seemed ready to turn a new page, cutting away every trace that reminds her of Kanye West as she moves forward with plans for a complete home remodel and a possible new chapter in love.

After admitting that she is open to marrying again, Kim Kardashian has reportedly started tearing down pieces of her past — including the basketball court once built for Kanye West at her lavish $60 million California estate.

The court was originally a birthday gift for the rapper in 2015, a gesture that once symbolized their strong bond but now stands as a reminder of a marriage that ended in 2022 after years of turbulence.

The reality star, who married Kanye West in 2014 and shares four children with him — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — has begun extensive renovations at her Hidden Hills compound.

According to reports, the court has been completely removed, with Kim Kardashian planning to replace it with two massive “his and hers” wings as part of her grand redesign.