Kim Kardashian posts unseen childhood pics of her daughter

The reality star and business mogul, Kim Kardashian, recently shared rare photos of her daughter North West on her 12th birthday.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to post a collection of never-before-seen photos, showing sweet moments from North’s early years.

In one picture, Kim Kardashian is seen kissing baby North on the cheek, while other snaps capture her toddler years in adorable detail.

Kim Kardashian, who shares North with her ex-husband Kanye West, wrote in the caption, “My little baby North turns 12 years old today. We were looking at pics today together and laughing so hard, you were so small.”

She added, “It’s been the most special calling being your mom. I love you forever and got you forever, my bubs.”

The post also showed a close-up of custom rings spelling out “North West,” reflecting their shared love of fashion and accessories.

Kim Kardashian and North West are known for their strong bond, which often shines through in their matching styles and jewellery.

Back in October for Kim Kardashian’s 44th birthday, North gave her mum a unique gift: a diamond pavé necklace engraved with the phrase “Skibidi toilet” on the front, and “Love North 10/21/24” on the back a perfect example of their fun and close relationship.

With North West now officially entering her last year as a preteen, Kim Kardashian’s heartfelt tribute shows just how proud she is of her growing daughter.

Earlier, a French court convicted the jewel thieves who tied up American socialite and reality TV star Kim Kardashian at gunpoint, before making off with her $4 million engagement ring and other jewels, in 2016.

To note, at least ten people were in the dock, accused of involvement in the Paris heist, when the robbers, wearing ski masks and disguised as police, tied up Kim Kardashian and made off with the ring, given to her by her then-husband, rapper Kanye West and other jewels.

Kardashian travelled to Paris to testify earlier this month, telling the court she had thought she was going to die.

The mixed panel of judges and jury convicted eight of the 10 on Friday, for crimes directly linked to the theft, while another defendant was found guilty of illegal weapons charges. Another one was acquitted.

The heaviest sentences were handed down to five defendants who participated directly in the heist, with the mastermind of the robbery, 69-year-old Aomar Ait Khedache, getting a three-year jail sentence.