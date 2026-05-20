Kim Kardashian shares strict daily supplement habit

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she takes far more supplements than anyone could have ever imagined, sharing the detail during an appearance on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast on May 19.

After turning 40, the American Horror Story actress acknowledged that she became much more concerned with her health. Now in her mid-40s, Kim stated during the podcast chat that she “takes probably 35 supplements a day.”

The 45-year-old American socialite revealed, “I spread them out three times a day.”

The SKIMS founder also talked candidly about her struggle with one specific supplement, admitting, “Okay, I thought, ‘Okay, I can’t do this fish oil anymore. I have pill fatigue.’”

Kim Kardashian explained, “I had to stop these fish oil [supplements], and I got my bloodwork, and it was so evident that I stopped and I had to start again.” The All’s Fair actress added that if fish oil “was like an IV drip I could do every day, and I would just do it on my way to work.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, Kim discussed that in addition to her supplements, she utilizes a body scanner on a regular basis.

“I actually know a portable DEXA scan person that comes in a van and you lay down,” Kim Kardashian stated.

The Kardashians star further shared, “Each one of my sisters and my mom — we all live in the same gated community — so we have the van drive by and we all jump in the van and you just lay down and it scans your body maybe like three minutes. And, it tells you all about your bone density.”