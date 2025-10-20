Kim Kardashian shares striking Gala look on Instagram

Kim Kardashian made a remarkable impression at the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday.

The SKIMS founder made a faceless appearance at the fifth annual gala on October 18, 2025.

However, Kim Kardashian wore a sleeveless corseted gown from Maison Margiela’s Fall 2025 Couture collection.

The reality TV personality completed the look with matching long black nails and an appropriate face mask.

Kim posted photos of herself posing in the striking outfit on her Instagram stories.

This follows Kim Kardashian’s beautiful appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Ryan Murphy legal thriller, All’s Fair.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a Schiaparelli Couture structured halterneck gown for her look.

Moreover, the SKIMS founder completed her look with a pair of sleek high hairdos.

Kim portrays Allura Grant, a powerful Los Angeles divorce lawyer, in Hulu’s new series All’s Fair.

It is fascinating for the fans that Kim Kardashian is additionally an executive producer for the show.

On the other hand, Bianca Censori, the 30-year-old Australian architect and wife of rapper Kanye West, is preparing to launch her first-ever fashion line. Many believe Bianca Censori may be gearing up to step into the fashion world and some are already wondering if she’s preparing to challenge Kim Kardashian’s empire.

Censori has hinted at her next career move through a new website titled BIANCA. The site currently features a sign-up page and teases a December 11 launch date. While the details of the upcoming project remain under wraps, fans believe Bianca Censori is preparing to step into the fashion world with a clothing brand that reflects her distinctive style.

However, industry experts are skeptical about how successful the venture will be, given that Bianca Censori’s public profile has largely been built through her connection to Kanye West rather than her independent fashion credentials.