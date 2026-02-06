Kim Kardashian spills on her relationship with Kanye West: ‘We’ll Always Be Family’

Kim Kardashian says that while her marriage to Kanye West has ended, their bond as a family remains firmly intact.

In a new interview with Complex published on February 5, the SKIMS founder opened up about where she and West stand today, emphasizing their shared commitment to co-parenting their four children.

When asked about recently promoting West’s Yeezy boots in a TikTok, Kardashian made it clear that their connection goes beyond business or past romantic ties.

“We’ll always be family,” Kardashian said. “We both know that. We will be okay, and there’s so much love for our family. We want what’s best for our kids.”

As for the Yeezy boots, Kardashian explained, “I couldn’t deny the Yeezy heel, so I had to shout it out.”

In the TikTok, the reality TV star shows viewers how she styled an outfit during an Aspen trip. As she walked through the pieces, she explained she paired the look with Yeezy boots, saying, “I will say, there’s nothing like a Yeezy heel. I don’t know if they ever made these or just made them for me. I love when a shoe is tonal to the pant.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West first crossed paths in 2012 and married in 2014 but the former couple finalized their divorce in 2022. Together, they share four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Despite the challenges that followed their split, Kardashian said her focus has remained on creating a stable and loving environment for her kids.