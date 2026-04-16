Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s rumoured romance is no longer flying under the radar. Just days after being spotted together at Coachella, the pair were seen once again, this time stepping out in Los Angeles, quietly confirming what fans have been speculating for months.

The 45-year-old business mogul and the 41-year-old Formula 1 star appeared relaxed and comfortable in each other’s company as they spent time together on April 14. While Kardashian kept things low-key behind oversized sunglasses, her easy smile in a few moments didn’t go unnoticed. Hamilton, known for his cool, effortless style, matched the understated vibe, with both choosing to keep their outing casual rather than attention-grabbing.

Their latest sighting comes shortly after they were seen enjoying Coachella, where they watched Justin Bieber’s set together. Though they didn’t make a grand public appearance as a couple, their presence side by side was enough to set social media buzzing.

The connection between Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton has been years in the making. The two first crossed paths over a decade ago on the celebrity circuit, attending the same high-profile events and gradually forming a friendly bond. Over time, those occasional encounters evolved into something more meaningful, with insiders pointing to a romantic shift earlier this year after a private meeting in Paris.

Since then, their relationship appears to have grown steadily, moving from quiet meetups to shared international moments including a recent trip to Tokyo.