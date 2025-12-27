Kim Kardashian surprises her kids with a cute gift

Kim Kardashian gifts her four kids with puppies over Christmas.

The Skims founder shared on her Instagram handle. In the post, she introduces four Pomeranians. On December 25, she posted a carousel of images she showed her and Kanye West’s kids, North West, 12, Saint West, 10, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 6, with their own dogs. As in, “each kid got a puppy”.

The All’s Fair actress debuted their new additions, giving fans a look at the pups cuddling up together, playing with their toys and settling into the literal lap of luxury at their new home.

In an interview with K9 Magazine about growing up alongside her late dad, Robert Kardashian’s favourite breed, Dobermans. “I think dogs are great to be around and such a valuable part of the family”. Kim’s kids aren’t the only ones with a new leash on life this holiday season.