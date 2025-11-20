Kim Kardashian surprises Khloé with Robert Kardashian's Bible gifted to O.J. Simpson

In a recent episode of The Kardashians that debuted on November 20, Thursday surprised her sister with their dad Robert Kardashian Sr’s bible, which he gifted to his friend and client, O.J. Simpson, in 1994, after the football star was charged with murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

Khloé has expressed her frustration that Kim had to bid anonymously on the bible in an auction to secure it after it was reported that her initial offer was rejected. “What a——- not to just give it to us,” Khloé said. “It’s proven he’s our dad just give it to us.”

That prompted Kim to reference the long-speculated theory that Simpson is Khloé’s real father and that Jenner, 70, had an affair with her ex-husband’s client. “Well, it’s questionable between which one between O.J. and dad,” she quipped.

“I know,” Khloé agreed, as she said that “either one” counts as her father.

Khloé’s comment then made Kim say that her sister deserves the bible “even more” because it was shared “between both” Simpson, who died in 2024, and Robert, who died in 2003.

“Both of my dads – give it to me!” Khloé agreed.

Amidst the conversation, Jenner, who was seated with her daughters at the table, remained silent. She didn’t contribute at all, but could be seen scrolling on her phone in certain shots.

When Kylie Jenner arrived at the family’s Palm Springs house and joined Kim, Khloé and Kris at the table, yet another comment was made referencing speculation over Khloé’s father.

Kylie, 28, was looking inside the bible and asked if the handwriting she saw was Robert’s, to which Khloé said, “No, that’s my other dad’s – O.J.’s.”

“Oh, that’s scary,” Kylie said. “Sorry.”

While Kris stayed silent during the conversation in the latest episode of The Kardashians, she’s previously gotten upset on camera when talking about the cheating allegations.

On a 2019 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kris teared up while talking to Khloé about renewed speculation when it arose on the anniversary of Nicole’s death.

“They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J.,” Kris, who was longtime family friends with Nicole, said. “That f—— piece of s—. It’s really kind of pathetic.”

She called the rumours “so tasteless and disgusting,” as she said, “After 25 years, you’d think it just wouldn’t be a thing. It’s just lie after lie after lie after lie, and it’s only so much that one human being can take.”

“I’m so over stupid rumors of things that never happened,” Kris added at the time. “I think it’s just really wrong.”

That same year, O.J. himself also clarified that the rumors were baseless, as he said in a selfie-style video on Twitter, “Khloé, like all the girls, I am very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here. But the simple fact of the matter is: she is not mine.”

He also said Robert was “like a brother to me” and that he never “had any interest in Kris, romantically or sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me. So all of these stories are bogus, bad, tasteless.”

New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays at 12am ET on Hulu.