Kim Kardashian surprises Kourtney with Pee-wee Herman’s iconic bicycle for Christmas

Kim Kardashian surprised her sister Kourtney Kardashian with a one-of-a-kind Christmas gift this year!

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kourtney shared the glimpse of the gift which is the iconic red bicycle from Tim Burton’s 1985 film Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.

Showing off the bike, the reality TV star expressed her excitement as she wrote, “If anyone’s looking for Pee-wee’s bicycle… I have it.”

“Coolest Christmas present @kimkardashian,” she further added before posting a clip from the film showing Paul Reubens as Pee-wee Herman discovering the bike.

She captioned the clip, “Me on Christmas morning.”

The bicycle is one of only 14 used during the production of the beloved movie and had previously sold at auction in May for $125,000.

The auction had originally estimated the bike would fetch between $30,000 and $60,000, but it ultimately sold for more than double expectations, coming from the estate of animation legend Jay Ward, creator of classics like Rocky & Bullwinkle and George of the Jungle.

It remains unclear whether Kim was the collector who purchased the bike at the auction.

This isn’t the only lavish gift Kim gave this holiday season. Earlier, she gifted each of her four children — North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6 — a Pomeranian puppy of their own for Christmas.